2014 RAM 1500

102,523 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

4WD Quad Cab 140.5 ST| MINT TRUCK| PRICED TO SALE

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

102,523KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8624555
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT1ES430260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 102,523 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER ! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED FROM NEW!

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT

ALL OF OUR VEHICLES AND TRUCKS GO THROUGH A "RIGOROUS" CERTIFICATION PROCESS!

TRIPS AUTO HAS SERVED THEIR COMMUNITY FOR THEIR TRANSPORTATION NEEDS FOR OVER '20" YEARS!  AND A VERY LOYAL FOLLOWING

A VERY DESIRABLE TRUCK , AT TRIPS AUTO WE DEAL  WITH INTEGRITY PRICING !

WE SPECIALIZE IIN FINANCING, 21 LENDERS, TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR YOU.

WE ALMOST GUARANTEE AN APPROVAL!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-XXXX

519-752-2277

