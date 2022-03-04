2014 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 5 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8624555

8624555 VIN: 1C6RR7FT1ES430260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 102,523 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

