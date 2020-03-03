Menu
2014 Scion FR-S

Auto | 200 HP | BLUETOOTH | PADDLE SHIFTERS |

2014 Scion FR-S

Auto | 200 HP | BLUETOOTH | PADDLE SHIFTERS |

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,436KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4750890
  • Stock #: MU90206A
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA19E8709109
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

LOCAL TRADE Do Not Pay For 90 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction. Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

