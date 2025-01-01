$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback
4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour b
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER !!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!! GREAT SERVICE HISTORY !!!!!! Don't let the KMS fool you... ALL HIGHWAY KMS !!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and adventure-ready SUV? Feast your eyes on this pristine white 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited, available now at Right Choice Auto! This rugged yet refined wagon is ready to tackle any Canadian weather, from snowy mountain passes to sunny summer road trips. With its iconic Subaru all-wheel-drive system and a spacious interior, the Outback is perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who craves both comfort and capability. This beauty has 195,000 km on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more adventures to come!
This 2014 Subaru Outback is a Limited trim, so you know it is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. This Subaru boasts a fuel-efficient 2.5L engine paired with a smooth variable transmission, providing a seamless and enjoyable ride. Whether you're commuting to work or exploring the great outdoors, this Outback delivers a comfortable and confident driving experience. Come down to Right Choice Auto today to see it for yourself!
Here are some of the standout features of this amazing vehicle:
- Legendary All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with Subaru's renowned AWD system, providing exceptional grip and control.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures or hauling gear.
- Premium Limited Trim: Enjoy luxurious features and upgrades that elevate your driving experience.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Get great mileage without sacrificing power.
- Reliable Subaru Reputation: Experience the dependability and long-lasting quality Subaru is known for.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
905-878-1797