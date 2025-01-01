Menu
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Toyota Corolla

115,514 KM

Details Features

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

12464473

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

Used
115,514KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE9EC141180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,514 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2014 Toyota Corolla