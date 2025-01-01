$13,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and sporty sedan? Check out this eye-catching red 2014 Toyota Corolla S, available now at Right Choice Auto! This Corolla boasts a sleek black interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With a manual transmission, you'll experience a more engaging and hands-on driving experience. This Corolla has 160,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure with you.
This Corolla S is more than just a practical choice; it's designed to make every drive enjoyable. Experience the thrill of the open road in this well-maintained sedan.
Here are five features that make this 2014 Toyota Corolla S stand out:
- Sporty Styling: The "S" trim adds a touch of flair to the already stylish Corolla, turning heads wherever you go.
- Manual Transmission: Take control of your drive with the engaging manual transmission, offering a more connected driving experience.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 1.8L engine provides excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Reliable Toyota Engineering: Known for its legendary reliability, this Corolla is built to last.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with ample space for passengers and cargo.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
