2014 Toyota Prius

93,917 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Volkswagen

519-751-8989

2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

5-door Liftback CVT

2014 Toyota Prius

5-door Liftback CVT

Location

Brantford Volkswagen

131 Lynden Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 8A7

519-751-8989

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6080862
  • Stock #: TI20583A
  • VIN: JTDKDTB32E1084216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,917 KM

Vehicle Description

ECONOMY PLUS with this ONE OWNER TRADE IN. Low KMS Brantford Volkswagen is a multiple Wolfsburg Excellence Award winner, Gold Pin Elite worldwide top VW retailer, A+ accredited Better Business Bureau company! Plus we are fun, family operated! Brantford Volkswagen is proud to serve our customers from Brantford, Simcoe, Tillsonburg, Waterford, Woodstock, London, Cambridge, Hamilton, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto, Kitchener, Guelph, Sarnia, Windsor and surrounding areas. We welcome trades of all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV's. Taxes and License extra.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford Volkswagen

131 Lynden Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 8A7

