$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Passat
Trendline l Dealer Maintained | Mint Condition l
2014 Volkswagen Passat
Trendline l Dealer Maintained | Mint Condition l
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,843 KM
Vehicle Description
We are under construction but committed as ever to sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices.
Very clean and well cared for 2014 VW Passat 1.8TSI Trendline with only 130,000 KM.
Runs and drives impeccably — smooth, solid, and reliable. Interior and exterior are both in mint condition. This vehicle has been meticulously maintained since new with FULL service records available, and all maintenance completed at Volkswagen dealership.
Features & Highlights:
• 1.8TSI Turbocharged Engine
• Automatic Transmission
• Excellent Fuel Economy
• Heated Seats
• Bluetooth / Hands-Free
• Ice Cold A/C
• Spacious & Comfortable Interior
• Non-Smoker Vehicle
• No Warning Lights
• Turn-Key Ready
Accident History:
• One reported accident in 2022
• Claim amount approximately $4,000
• Professionally repaired
If you’re looking for a clean, properly maintained German sedan that stands out from the average used vehicle, this Passat will not disappoint.
Dont let this one slip away.Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase
-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply.-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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548-338-6399