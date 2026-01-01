2014 Volkswagen Passat

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<p><strong>We are under construction but committed as ever to sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices.  </strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Very clean and well cared for 2014 VW Passat 1.8TSI Trendline with only 130,000 KM.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Runs and drives impeccably — smooth, solid, and reliable. Interior and exterior are both in mint condition. This vehicle has been meticulously maintained since new with FULL service records available, and all maintenance completed at Volkswagen dealership.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Features & Highlights:<br>• 1.8TSI Turbocharged Engine<br>• Automatic Transmission<br>• Excellent Fuel Economy<br>• Heated Seats<br>• Bluetooth / Hands-Free<br>• Ice Cold A/C<br>• Spacious & Comfortable Interior<br>• Non-Smoker Vehicle<br>• No Warning Lights<br>• Turn-Key Ready</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Accident History:<br>• One reported accident in 2022<br>• Claim amount approximately $4,000<br>• Professionally repaired</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>If you’re looking for a clean, properly maintained German sedan that stands out from the average used vehicle, this Passat will not disappoint.</p><p>Dont let this one slip away. </p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Why buy from Carwise Canada:</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Finance Option Available, fees apply</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Delivery options available, applicable fees apply.  </span></strong></span></p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 Volkswagen Passat

130,843 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline l Dealer Maintained | Mint Condition l

Watch This Vehicle
14109547

2014 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline l Dealer Maintained | Mint Condition l

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

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Contact Seller
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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,843KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWAS7A3XEC118057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,843 KM

Vehicle Description

We are under construction but committed as ever to sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices.  

Very clean and well cared for 2014 VW Passat 1.8TSI Trendline with only 130,000 KM.

Runs and drives impeccably — smooth, solid, and reliable. Interior and exterior are both in mint condition. This vehicle has been meticulously maintained since new with FULL service records available, and all maintenance completed at Volkswagen dealership.

Features & Highlights:
• 1.8TSI Turbocharged Engine
• Automatic Transmission
• Excellent Fuel Economy
• Heated Seats
• Bluetooth / Hands-Free
• Ice Cold A/C
• Spacious & Comfortable Interior
• Non-Smoker Vehicle
• No Warning Lights
• Turn-Key Ready

Accident History:
• One reported accident in 2022
• Claim amount approximately $4,000
• Professionally repaired

If you’re looking for a clean, properly maintained German sedan that stands out from the average used vehicle, this Passat will not disappoint.

Dont let this one slip away. 

Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase

-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply. 

-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2014 Volkswagen Passat