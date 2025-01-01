$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4DR AUTO HIGHLINE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Right Choice Auto has just the vehicle for you: a stunning 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION Highline! This eye-catching blue Tiguan boasts a sleek design and a spacious interior with comfortable black seats, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With 185,000 km on the odometer, this Tiguan has plenty of life left and is ready to provide you with years of reliable service.
This Tiguan is more than just a pretty face. Equipped with a responsive 2L engine and an automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and confident driving experience. Plus, the 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system ensures superior grip and control in all weather conditions, giving you the peace of mind you deserve on the road. This is a great opportunity to drive away in an SUV that is ready for anything.
Here are some of the Tiguan's standout features:
- 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sporty exterior.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfort and versatility for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient 2L Engine: Get the performance you need, while saving money at the pump.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
