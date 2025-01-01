Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Right Choice Auto has just the vehicle for you: a stunning 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION Highline! This eye-catching blue Tiguan boasts a sleek design and a spacious interior with comfortable black seats, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With 185,000 km on the odometer, this Tiguan has plenty of life left and is ready to provide you with years of reliable service.

This Tiguan is more than just a pretty face. Equipped with a responsive 2L engine and an automatic transmission, youll enjoy a smooth and confident driving experience. Plus, the 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system ensures superior grip and control in all weather conditions, giving you the peace of mind you deserve on the road. This is a great opportunity to drive away in an SUV that is ready for anything.

Here are some of the Tiguans standout features:

4MOTION All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving.
Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sporty exterior.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfort and versatility for passengers and cargo.
Fuel-Efficient 2L Engine: Get the performance you need, while saving money at the pump.

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

185,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4DR AUTO HIGHLINE

12875861

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4DR AUTO HIGHLINE

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV3AX6EW541699

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Right Choice Auto has just the vehicle for you: a stunning 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION Highline! This eye-catching blue Tiguan boasts a sleek design and a spacious interior with comfortable black seats, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With 185,000 km on the odometer, this Tiguan has plenty of life left and is ready to provide you with years of reliable service.

This Tiguan is more than just a pretty face. Equipped with a responsive 2L engine and an automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and confident driving experience. Plus, the 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system ensures superior grip and control in all weather conditions, giving you the peace of mind you deserve on the road. This is a great opportunity to drive away in an SUV that is ready for anything.

Here are some of the Tiguan's standout features:

  • 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sporty exterior.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfort and versatility for passengers and cargo.
  • Fuel-Efficient 2L Engine: Get the performance you need, while saving money at the pump.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

