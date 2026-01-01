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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Check out this sleek black 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION, available now at Right Choice Auto. This Tiguan offers the perfect blend of practicality and sporty design, making it an excellent choice for city commutes and weekend getaways alike. With its reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience, no matter the road conditions.</p><p>This Tiguan boasts a striking black exterior that complements its sophisticated black interior. The all-wheel-drive system provides added traction and stability, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters. This Tiguan has been well-maintained and has 140,000 km on the odometer. Dont miss the opportunity to own a reliable and versatile SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take a closer look!</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>4MOTION All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence, knowing you have superior traction and control.</li><li><strong>Sporty SUV Design:</strong> With its sleek lines and modern styling, the Tiguan turns heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving and smooth gear changes.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with its efficient 4-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto

Watch This Vehicle
13993017

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV3AX9EW565561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Check out this sleek black 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION, available now at Right Choice Auto. This Tiguan offers the perfect blend of practicality and sporty design, making it an excellent choice for city commutes and weekend getaways alike. With its reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience, no matter the road conditions.

This Tiguan boasts a striking black exterior that complements its sophisticated black interior. The all-wheel-drive system provides added traction and stability, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters. This Tiguan has been well-maintained and has 140,000 km on the odometer. Don't miss the opportunity to own a reliable and versatile SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take a closer look!

Here are five features that make this 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan stand out:

  • 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence, knowing you have superior traction and control.
  • Sporty SUV Design: With its sleek lines and modern styling, the Tiguan turns heads wherever you go.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving and smooth gear changes.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with its efficient 4-cylinder engine.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan