$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Check out this sleek black 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION, available now at Right Choice Auto. This Tiguan offers the perfect blend of practicality and sporty design, making it an excellent choice for city commutes and weekend getaways alike. With its reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience, no matter the road conditions.
This Tiguan boasts a striking black exterior that complements its sophisticated black interior. The all-wheel-drive system provides added traction and stability, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters. This Tiguan has been well-maintained and has 140,000 km on the odometer. Don't miss the opportunity to own a reliable and versatile SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take a closer look!
Here are five features that make this 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan stand out:
- 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence, knowing you have superior traction and control.
- Sporty SUV Design: With its sleek lines and modern styling, the Tiguan turns heads wherever you go.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving and smooth gear changes.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with its efficient 4-cylinder engine.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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