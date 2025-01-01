Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats easy to manoeuvre around the city? Check out this pre-owned 2015 Buick Encore Convenience available now at Right Choice Auto! This compact crossover boasts a sleek Bronze exterior and a comfortable Black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With a fuel-efficient 1.4L engine, this Encore is perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. This vehicle has 180,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This Encore is an automatic, front-wheel-drive vehicle. It’s designed to provide a smooth and confident driving experience in various road conditions. Its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers, making it a versatile choice for families and individuals.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this 2015 Buick Encore stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>City-Smart Size:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of a vehicle thats easy to park and navigate through bustling city streets.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Save money at the pump with its economical 1.4L engine, perfect for those looking to minimize their fuel costs.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its elegant Bronze exterior, a colour that exudes sophistication and class.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax in the plush Black interior, designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Versatile Performance:</strong> Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Encore is ready for anything.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Buick Encore

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Buick Encore

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle
12675267

2015 Buick Encore

Convenience

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1750601950936
  2. 1750601951444
  3. 1750601951965
  4. 1750601952375
  5. 1750601952826
  6. 1750601953275
  7. 1750601953722
  8. 1750601954196
  9. 1750601954623
  10. 1750601955057
  11. 1750601955478
  12. 1750601955910
  13. 1750601956329
  14. 1750601956773
  15. 1750601957204
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,000KM
VIN Kl4cjasb0fb190775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's easy to manoeuvre around the city? Check out this pre-owned 2015 Buick Encore Convenience available now at Right Choice Auto! This compact crossover boasts a sleek Bronze exterior and a comfortable Black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With a fuel-efficient 1.4L engine, this Encore is perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. This vehicle has 180,000km on the odometer.

This Encore is an automatic, front-wheel-drive vehicle. It’s designed to provide a smooth and confident driving experience in various road conditions. Its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers, making it a versatile choice for families and individuals.

Here are some of the features that make this 2015 Buick Encore stand out:

  • City-Smart Size: Enjoy the convenience of a vehicle that's easy to park and navigate through bustling city streets.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.4L engine, perfect for those looking to minimize their fuel costs.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its elegant Bronze exterior, a colour that exudes sophistication and class.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax in the plush Black interior, designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
  • Versatile Performance: Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Encore is ready for anything.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2010 Acura TL w/Tech Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Acura TL w/Tech Pkg 200,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura MDX for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Acura MDX 210,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 90,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Buick Encore