$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Buick Encore
Convenience
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's easy to manoeuvre around the city? Check out this pre-owned 2015 Buick Encore Convenience available now at Right Choice Auto! This compact crossover boasts a sleek Bronze exterior and a comfortable Black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With a fuel-efficient 1.4L engine, this Encore is perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. This vehicle has 180,000km on the odometer.
This Encore is an automatic, front-wheel-drive vehicle. It’s designed to provide a smooth and confident driving experience in various road conditions. Its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers, making it a versatile choice for families and individuals.
Here are some of the features that make this 2015 Buick Encore stand out:
- City-Smart Size: Enjoy the convenience of a vehicle that's easy to park and navigate through bustling city streets.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.4L engine, perfect for those looking to minimize their fuel costs.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its elegant Bronze exterior, a colour that exudes sophistication and class.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax in the plush Black interior, designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
- Versatile Performance: Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Encore is ready for anything.
Vehicle Features
