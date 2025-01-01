$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Buick Encore
Convenience
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and practical compact SUV? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you: a well-maintained 2015 Buick Encore Convenience. This versatile vehicle is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With its efficient 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, the Encore offers a comfortable and fuel-conscious driving experience. Plus, this particular Encore comes with a reasonable 155,000km on the odometer, indicating it has plenty of life left.
The 2015 Buick Encore Convenience is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and well-equipped vehicle. Its front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in various driving conditions. The Encore's SUV/Crossover body style gives you added cargo space and versatility for everyday use. The Convenience trim offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Come and see why this is a great value at Right Choice Auto.
Here are some of the Encore's standout features:
- Elevated Driving Position: Enjoy commanding views of the road ahead with the Encore's higher seating position, giving you confidence and improved visibility.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 1.4L engine sips fuel, saving you money at the pump and making it an economical choice for your daily commute.
- Compact & Maneuverable: Perfect for city living, the Encore's smaller size makes parking and navigating tight spaces a breeze.
- Stylish Design: The Encore's sleek exterior and refined interior create a sophisticated and comfortable driving environment.
- Spacious Cargo Area: Despite its compact size, the Encore offers a surprisingly generous cargo area, perfect for groceries, luggage, and more.
905-878-1797