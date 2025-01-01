Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and practical compact SUV? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you: a well-maintained 2015 Buick Encore Convenience. This versatile vehicle is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With its efficient 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, the Encore offers a comfortable and fuel-conscious driving experience. Plus, this particular Encore comes with a reasonable 155,000km on the odometer, indicating it has plenty of life left.</p><p>The 2015 Buick Encore Convenience is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and well-equipped vehicle. Its front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in various driving conditions. The Encores SUV/Crossover body style gives you added cargo space and versatility for everyday use. The Convenience trim offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Come and see why this is a great value at Right Choice Auto.</p><p>Here are some of the Encores standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Elevated Driving Position:</strong> Enjoy commanding views of the road ahead with the Encores higher seating position, giving you confidence and improved visibility.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 1.4L engine sips fuel, saving you money at the pump and making it an economical choice for your daily commute.</li><li><strong>Compact & Maneuverable:</strong> Perfect for city living, the Encores smaller size makes parking and navigating tight spaces a breeze.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> The Encores sleek exterior and refined interior create a sophisticated and comfortable driving environment.</li><li><strong>Spacious Cargo Area:</strong> Despite its compact size, the Encore offers a surprisingly generous cargo area, perfect for groceries, luggage, and more.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Buick Encore

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Buick Encore

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle
12862787

2015 Buick Encore

Convenience

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1755185962903
  2. 1755185963430
  3. 1755185963907
  4. 1755185964383
  5. 1755185964841
  6. 1755185965307
  7. 1755185965817
  8. 1755185966295
  9. 1755185966779
  10. 1755185967310
  11. 1755185967775
  12. 1755185968223
  13. 1755185968714
  14. 1755185969205
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB3FB247406

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and practical compact SUV? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic option for you: a well-maintained 2015 Buick Encore Convenience. This versatile vehicle is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With its efficient 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, the Encore offers a comfortable and fuel-conscious driving experience. Plus, this particular Encore comes with a reasonable 155,000km on the odometer, indicating it has plenty of life left.

The 2015 Buick Encore Convenience is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and well-equipped vehicle. Its front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in various driving conditions. The Encore's SUV/Crossover body style gives you added cargo space and versatility for everyday use. The Convenience trim offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Come and see why this is a great value at Right Choice Auto.

Here are some of the Encore's standout features:

  • Elevated Driving Position: Enjoy commanding views of the road ahead with the Encore's higher seating position, giving you confidence and improved visibility.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 1.4L engine sips fuel, saving you money at the pump and making it an economical choice for your daily commute.
  • Compact & Maneuverable: Perfect for city living, the Encore's smaller size makes parking and navigating tight spaces a breeze.
  • Stylish Design: The Encore's sleek exterior and refined interior create a sophisticated and comfortable driving environment.
  • Spacious Cargo Area: Despite its compact size, the Encore offers a surprisingly generous cargo area, perfect for groceries, luggage, and more.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury 115,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade 4WD 4DR PREMIUM for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Cadillac Escalade 4WD 4DR PREMIUM 165,000 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE 115,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Buick Encore