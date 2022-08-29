Menu
2015 Cadillac SRX

53,222 KM

Details Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2015 Cadillac SRX

2015 Cadillac SRX

LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV | 1 OWNER

2015 Cadillac SRX

LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV | 1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

53,222KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9211609
  • Stock #: P8601
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE30FS634321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8601
  • Mileage 53,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

