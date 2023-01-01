Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Nice clean car. Upgraded Audio with bluetooth , convenience package and so much MORE !! Recent tires, brakes, tune up and do much MORE. Just a great clean car, ready to go..</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1700759886
  2. 1700759889
  3. 1700759891
  4. 1700759893
  5. 1700759897
  6. 1700759901
  7. 1700759905
  8. 1700759910
  9. 1700759915
  10. 1700759920
  11. 1700759924
  12. 1700759926
  13. 1700759930
  14. 1700759934
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB4F7270844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Nice clean car. Upgraded Audio with bluetooth , convenience package and so much MORE !! Recent tires, brakes, tune up and do much MORE. Just a great clean car, ready to go..

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 190,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 180,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn LX for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn LX 180,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze