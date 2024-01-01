Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, available now at Right Choice Auto! This silver beauty boasts a sleek design and a spacious interior, making it perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. Inside, youll find a charcoal interior that adds a touch of sophistication, and comfortable bucket seats that provide support for long drives. This Cruze is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. With only 115,000km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more miles of worry-free driving.</p><p>This Chevrolet Cruze is loaded with features to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and cruise control for effortless highway driving. Stay comfortable with air conditioning and heated mirrors for those chilly mornings. The Cruze also comes equipped with a comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, multiple airbags, and a security system, giving you peace of mind on the road.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features:</p><ul><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Never worry about forgetting to turn your headlights on again.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear vision even on frosty mornings.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Skip the hassle of digging for your keys with this convenient feature.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Effortlessly control your windows and doors with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.</li></ul><p>Come see this fantastic 2015 Chevrolet Cruze at Right Choice Auto today. Were confident youll love it!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1G1PC5SB5F7171188

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

