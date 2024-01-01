$9,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, available now at Right Choice Auto! This silver beauty boasts a sleek design and a spacious interior, making it perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. Inside, you'll find a charcoal interior that adds a touch of sophistication, and comfortable bucket seats that provide support for long drives. This Cruze is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. With only 115,000km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more miles of worry-free driving.
This Chevrolet Cruze is loaded with features to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and cruise control for effortless highway driving. Stay comfortable with air conditioning and heated mirrors for those chilly mornings. The Cruze also comes equipped with a comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, multiple airbags, and a security system, giving you peace of mind on the road.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features:
- Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn your headlights on again.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear vision even on frosty mornings.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle of digging for your keys with this convenient feature.
- Power Windows and Locks: Effortlessly control your windows and doors with the push of a button.
- Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.
Come see this fantastic 2015 Chevrolet Cruze at Right Choice Auto today. We're confident you'll love it!
