CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek silver sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the Cruze offers a smooth and responsive driving experience.

This well-maintained Cruze has been driven just over 115,000 km and is packed with features to enhance your driving enjoyment. From its convenient keyless entry and power accessories to its safety features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, the Cruze ensures your comfort and security.

Here are just a few of the standout features:

Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn on your headlights again with this convenient feature.
Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with heated mirrors that keep your vision clear.
Power Windows: Enjoy effortless window control with the power windows.
Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your perfect driving position for maximum comfort.
Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your Cruze is protected by a reliable security system.

Dont miss out on this excellent opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-rich sedan. Visit Right Choice Auto today and take it for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

