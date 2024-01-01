$9,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek silver sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the Cruze offers a smooth and responsive driving experience.
This well-maintained Cruze has been driven just over 115,000 km and is packed with features to enhance your driving enjoyment. From its convenient keyless entry and power accessories to its safety features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, the Cruze ensures your comfort and security.
Here are just a few of the standout features:
- Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn on your headlights again with this convenient feature.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with heated mirrors that keep your vision clear.
- Power Windows: Enjoy effortless window control with the power windows.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your perfect driving position for maximum comfort.
- Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your Cruze is protected by a reliable security system.
Don't miss out on this excellent opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-rich sedan. Visit Right Choice Auto today and take it for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
