Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! RS PACKAGE, NO ACCIDENTS</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable black leather interior and comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. With its powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, youll enjoy a smooth and responsive ride, while the automatic transmission ensures effortless shifting. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, this Cruze is ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p>This well-maintained Cruze has 155,000km on the odometer, and its previous owner has taken good care of it. Youll enjoy a comfortable and convenient ride with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a premium sound system. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. And when you need a little extra sunshine, simply open the sunroof/moonroof!</p><p>Here are five features that will really turn heads:</p><ul><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and the feeling of freedom with this popular feature.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Luxurious and comfortable, these seats add a touch of class to the interior.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio quality.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and see clearly in all weather conditions with this convenient feature.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Access your vehicle effortlessly and conveniently with keyless entry.</li></ul><p>Come visit Right Choice Auto today and test drive this amazing 2015 Chevrolet Cruze!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Watch This Vehicle
12210813

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1740244678
  2. 1740244681
  3. 1740244686
  4. 1740244692
  5. 1740244697
  6. 1740244702
  7. 1740244706
  8. 1740244711
  9. 1740244716
  10. 1740244722
  11. 1740244726
  12. 1740244731
  13. 1740244736
  14. 1740244741
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB9F7221276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! RS PACKAGE, NO ACCIDENTS

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable black leather interior and comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. With its powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, you'll enjoy a smooth and responsive ride, while the automatic transmission ensures effortless shifting. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, this Cruze is ready to take you wherever you need to go.

This well-maintained Cruze has 155,000km on the odometer, and its previous owner has taken good care of it. You'll enjoy a comfortable and convenient ride with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a premium sound system. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. And when you need a little extra sunshine, simply open the sunroof/moonroof!

Here are five features that will really turn heads:

  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and the feeling of freedom with this popular feature.
  • Leather Seats: Luxurious and comfortable, these seats add a touch of class to the interior.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio quality.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and see clearly in all weather conditions with this convenient feature.
  • Keyless Entry: Access your vehicle effortlessly and conveniently with keyless entry.

Come visit Right Choice Auto today and test drive this amazing 2015 Chevrolet Cruze!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED 170,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO LUXURY for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO LUXURY 85,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" High Country 230,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze