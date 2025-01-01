$10,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! RS PACKAGE, NO ACCIDENTS
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable black leather interior and comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. With its powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, you'll enjoy a smooth and responsive ride, while the automatic transmission ensures effortless shifting. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, this Cruze is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
This well-maintained Cruze has 155,000km on the odometer, and its previous owner has taken good care of it. You'll enjoy a comfortable and convenient ride with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a premium sound system. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. And when you need a little extra sunshine, simply open the sunroof/moonroof!
Here are five features that will really turn heads:
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and the feeling of freedom with this popular feature.
- Leather Seats: Luxurious and comfortable, these seats add a touch of class to the interior.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio quality.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and see clearly in all weather conditions with this convenient feature.
- Keyless Entry: Access your vehicle effortlessly and conveniently with keyless entry.
Come visit Right Choice Auto today and test drive this amazing 2015 Chevrolet Cruze!
