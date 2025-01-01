Menu
<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

89,700 KM

$109,952

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS

12260539

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

$109,952

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,700KM
VIN 1g1pl5sh6f7252401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,700 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$109,952

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2015 Chevrolet Cruze