CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats easy on the wallet? Check out this sleek 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT, available now at Right Choice Auto. This beauty is dressed in a sophisticated silver exterior, complemented by a comfortable black interior. With its fuel-efficient 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, its the perfect choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. This Cruze boasts a practical sedan body style, offering ample space for both passengers and cargo.

This Cruze has a front-wheel-drive system and is ready to go, having logged 160,000km. It has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.

Here are a few of the features that will make you fall in love with this Cruze:

Sporty 1.4L Engine: Experience a responsive and fuel-efficient ride, perfect for daily commutes and road trips alike.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and intuitive automatic transmission.
Comfortable Interior: Settle into the black interior, designed for comfort and convenience on every journey.
Modern Design: The Cruzes stylish exterior and well-appointed interior make a statement wherever you go.
Dependable Performance: With its reputation for reliability, this Cruze is a smart choice for the long haul.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

160,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2LT RS

12675288

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2LT RS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB2F7220485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's easy on the wallet? Check out this sleek 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT, available now at Right Choice Auto. This beauty is dressed in a sophisticated silver exterior, complemented by a comfortable black interior. With its fuel-efficient 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, it's the perfect choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. This Cruze boasts a practical sedan body style, offering ample space for both passengers and cargo.

This Cruze has a front-wheel-drive system and is ready to go, having logged 160,000km. It has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.

Here are a few of the features that will make you fall in love with this Cruze:

  • Sporty 1.4L Engine: Experience a responsive and fuel-efficient ride, perfect for daily commutes and road trips alike.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and intuitive automatic transmission.
  • Comfortable Interior: Settle into the black interior, designed for comfort and convenience on every journey.
  • Modern Design: The Cruze's stylish exterior and well-appointed interior make a statement wherever you go.
  • Dependable Performance: With its reputation for reliability, this Cruze is a smart choice for the long haul.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Chevrolet Cruze