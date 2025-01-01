$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2LT RS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's easy on the wallet? Check out this sleek 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LT, available now at Right Choice Auto. This beauty is dressed in a sophisticated silver exterior, complemented by a comfortable black interior. With its fuel-efficient 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, it's the perfect choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. This Cruze boasts a practical sedan body style, offering ample space for both passengers and cargo.
This Cruze has a front-wheel-drive system and is ready to go, having logged 160,000km. It has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.
Here are a few of the features that will make you fall in love with this Cruze:
- Sporty 1.4L Engine: Experience a responsive and fuel-efficient ride, perfect for daily commutes and road trips alike.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and intuitive automatic transmission.
- Comfortable Interior: Settle into the black interior, designed for comfort and convenience on every journey.
- Modern Design: The Cruze's stylish exterior and well-appointed interior make a statement wherever you go.
- Dependable Performance: With its reputation for reliability, this Cruze is a smart choice for the long haul.
