$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? At Right Choice Auto, we have a fantastic pre-owned 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT that's ready for its next adventure. This eye-catching red sedan, with its sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Powered by a capable 4-cylinder gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel-drive Cruze is designed for everyday practicality and enjoyable cruising.
With 155,000 kilometers on the odometer, this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT has been well-loved and is eager to continue serving a new owner. Its sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for singles, couples, or small families. If you're searching for a dependable and attractive vehicle from a trusted dealership, come down to Right Choice Auto and discover what this Cruze has to offer.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT:
- Striking Red Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this vibrant red finish, giving the Cruze a sporty and dynamic presence on the road.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate city streets and highways with the seamless shifting of the automatic transmission, ensuring a relaxed and convenient drive.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a sophisticated and practical black interior that’s as stylish as it is durable, providing a premium feel to every journey.
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance, making this Cruze an economical choice for your daily travels.
- Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Experience the perfect blend of accessibility and passenger comfort with the easy-to-access four doors and the versatile sedan body style.
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