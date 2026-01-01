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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that wont break the bank? At Right Choice Auto, we have a fantastic pre-owned 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT thats ready for its next adventure. This eye-catching red sedan, with its sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Powered by a capable 4-cylinder gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel-drive Cruze is designed for everyday practicality and enjoyable cruising.</p><p>With 155,000 kilometers on the odometer, this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT has been well-loved and is eager to continue serving a new owner. Its sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for singles, couples, or small families. If youre searching for a dependable and attractive vehicle from a trusted dealership, come down to Right Choice Auto and discover what this Cruze has to offer.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT:</p><ul><li><strong>Striking Red Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with this vibrant red finish, giving the Cruze a sporty and dynamic presence on the road.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly navigate city streets and highways with the seamless shifting of the automatic transmission, ensuring a relaxed and convenient drive.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Settle into a sophisticated and practical black interior that’s as stylish as it is durable, providing a premium feel to every journey.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance, making this Cruze an economical choice for your daily travels.</li><li><strong>Practical 4-Door Sedan Design:</strong> Experience the perfect blend of accessibility and passenger comfort with the easy-to-access four doors and the versatile sedan body style.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14091138

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB8F7189491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? At Right Choice Auto, we have a fantastic pre-owned 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT that's ready for its next adventure. This eye-catching red sedan, with its sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Powered by a capable 4-cylinder gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel-drive Cruze is designed for everyday practicality and enjoyable cruising.

With 155,000 kilometers on the odometer, this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT has been well-loved and is eager to continue serving a new owner. Its sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for singles, couples, or small families. If you're searching for a dependable and attractive vehicle from a trusted dealership, come down to Right Choice Auto and discover what this Cruze has to offer.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT:

  • Striking Red Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this vibrant red finish, giving the Cruze a sporty and dynamic presence on the road.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate city streets and highways with the seamless shifting of the automatic transmission, ensuring a relaxed and convenient drive.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a sophisticated and practical black interior that’s as stylish as it is durable, providing a premium feel to every journey.
  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance, making this Cruze an economical choice for your daily travels.
  • Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Experience the perfect blend of accessibility and passenger comfort with the easy-to-access four doors and the versatile sedan body style.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Chevrolet Cruze