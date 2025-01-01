Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/2LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty is equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring you stay safe and in control on any road condition. With 95,000km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with black leather seats, perfect for long drives. Enjoy a smooth ride with the automatic transmission and get where you need to go in comfort thanks to the powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine.</p><p>This Equinox is packed with features, including:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in the winter.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal clear sound.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Access your vehicle with ease and convenience.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive safely and confidently, day or night.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

95,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2GNFLGEK0F6298447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/2LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty is equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring you stay safe and in control on any road condition. With 95,000km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready for many more adventures.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with black leather seats, perfect for long drives. Enjoy a smooth ride with the automatic transmission and get where you need to go in comfort thanks to the powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine.

This Equinox is packed with features, including:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in the winter.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal clear sound.
  • Keyless Entry: Access your vehicle with ease and convenience.
  • Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and confidently, day or night.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

