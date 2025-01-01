$11,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LT W/2LT
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LT W/2LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/2LT from Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty is equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring you stay safe and in control on any road condition. With 95,000km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready for many more adventures.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with black leather seats, perfect for long drives. Enjoy a smooth ride with the automatic transmission and get where you need to go in comfort thanks to the powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine.
This Equinox is packed with features, including:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in the winter.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal clear sound.
- Keyless Entry: Access your vehicle with ease and convenience.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and confidently, day or night.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take it for a test drive!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797