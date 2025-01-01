Menu
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Brantford, ON

12652905

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

VIN 1GCVKPEC4FZ250325

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
