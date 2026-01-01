Menu
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this stunning red 2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT w/1LT available at Right Choice Auto. This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road, all while providing you with the comfort and space you need. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, this Trax is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, the fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission make for an enjoyable driving experience. This Trax has 165,000 km on the odometer.

This Chevrolet Trax is ready to take on whatever life throws your way! Its all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction and control in various weather conditions, offering you peace of mind year-round. The Traxs versatile design makes it perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its practicality and style, the 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a great choice.

Here are a few of the features that make this Trax stand out:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
Compact SUV Design: Easy to maneuver, park, and perfect for city life.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and plenty of cargo space for all your needs.
Bold Red Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJRSB6FL162103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this stunning red 2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT w/1LT available at Right Choice Auto. This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road, all while providing you with the comfort and space you need. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, this Trax is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, the fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission make for an enjoyable driving experience. This Trax has 165,000 km on the odometer.

This Chevrolet Trax is ready to take on whatever life throws your way! Its all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction and control in various weather conditions, offering you peace of mind year-round. The Trax's versatile design makes it perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its practicality and style, the 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a great choice.

Here are a few of the features that make this Trax stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
  • Compact SUV Design: Easy to maneuver, park, and perfect for city life.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and plenty of cargo space for all your needs.
  • Bold Red Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

