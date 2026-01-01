Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats perfect for navigating the city or weekend getaways? Check out this sleek silver 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT, now available at Right Choice Auto! This compact SUV boasts a sporty design, comfortable black interior, and a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking versatility and value. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, youll enjoy a smooth and confident driving experience, whether youre cruising down the highway or maneuvering through tight city streets. This Trax has 175,000 km on the odometer.

This 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Heres what makes it stand out:

Compact Agility: This Trax is easy to park and navigate through the city.
Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine offers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Versatile Cargo Space: The Trax offers plenty of cargo space for your gear.
Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a comfortable and inviting cabin.
Automatic Transmission: Provides effortless driving.

2015 Chevrolet Trax LT
$6,999 + taxes & licensing
175,000 KM
Silver exterior, Black interior
SUV / Crossover, Gasoline, Front Wheel Drive
Automatic, 4-cylinder, 4-door, 5 passengers
VIN 3GNCJMSB8FL203592

Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

