<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p> </p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, 7 seater, super clean van that has been very very well looked after and it shows. CREW PLUS, So loaded with heated leather seats, DVD player, back up camera  and so much more. Recent tires, brakes front and back,  tune up and more. in excellent shape</p><p> </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p> </p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

CREWBl

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
190,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG4FR501046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

 

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, 7 seater, super clean van that has been very very well looked after and it shows. CREW PLUS, So loaded with heated leather seats, DVD player, back up camera  and so much more. Recent tires, brakes front and back,  tune up and more. in excellent shape

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

 

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

