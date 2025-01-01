$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle to accommodate your family's needs? Check out this sleek, black 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available now at Right Choice Auto! This minivan is ready to hit the road with its powerful 3.6L engine, offering a smooth and dependable ride. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, you'll experience a comfortable and controlled driving experience, perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways. This Grand Caravan has been well-maintained and boasts a comfortable interior with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. This family-friendly minivan has 120,000 km on the odometer.
This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT offers a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll appreciate the flexible seating configurations, making it easy to adapt to your ever-changing needs. Flex Fuel capability means you have fuel options to choose from. The SXT trim level boasts many features to keep your family safe and comfortable.
Here are some of the features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:
- Family-Friendly Versatility: The Grand Caravan is renowned for its Stow 'n Go seating, allowing you to effortlessly transform the cabin from passenger seating to cargo space in seconds.
- Powerful Engine: The 3.6L engine provides the necessary power for merging onto the highway or towing small trailers.
- Fuel Efficiency: The fuel type is Flex Fuel, offering fuel savings.
- Convenience Features: Enjoy the convenience of automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze.
- Safety Features: The SXT trim comes equipped with a range of safety features, providing peace of mind on every journey.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
