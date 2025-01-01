Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle to accommodate your familys needs? Check out this sleek, black 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available now at Right Choice Auto! This minivan is ready to hit the road with its powerful 3.6L engine, offering a smooth and dependable ride. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, youll experience a comfortable and controlled driving experience, perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways. This Grand Caravan has been well-maintained and boasts a comfortable interior with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. This family-friendly minivan has 120,000 km on the odometer.

This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT offers a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll appreciate the flexible seating configurations, making it easy to adapt to your ever-changing needs. Flex Fuel capability means you have fuel options to choose from. The SXT trim level boasts many features to keep your family safe and comfortable.

Here are some of the features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:

Family-Friendly Versatility: The Grand Caravan is renowned for its Stow n Go seating, allowing you to effortlessly transform the cabin from passenger seating to cargo space in seconds.
Powerful Engine: The 3.6L engine provides the necessary power for merging onto the highway or towing small trailers.
Fuel Efficiency: The fuel type is Flex Fuel, offering fuel savings.
Convenience Features: Enjoy the convenience of automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze.
Safety Features: The SXT trim comes equipped with a range of safety features, providing peace of mind on every journey.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

120,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

12974200

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0FR650265

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

