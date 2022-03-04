$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
49,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644733
- Stock #: 681958
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR681958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3