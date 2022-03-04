Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

49,300 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8644733
  Stock #: 681958
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR681958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 681958
  • Mileage 49,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

