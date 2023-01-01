Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

195,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG8FT643401

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Fully LOADED 7 seater UNIT !!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!! unit has been dealer serviced iwth a great service history. Just loaded with factory Alpine stereo, Navigation, back up camera, sunn roof, rear DVD player and so much more. Very well looked afetr unit and it shows. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

