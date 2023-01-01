$11,499+ tax & licensing
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2015 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10029759
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG8FT643401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Fully LOADED 7 seater UNIT !!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!! unit has been dealer serviced iwth a great service history. Just loaded with factory Alpine stereo, Navigation, back up camera, sunn roof, rear DVD player and so much more. Very well looked afetr unit and it shows.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
