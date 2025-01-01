$7,299+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! Recent motor. Runs PERFECT !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT from Right Choice Auto! This black beauty with a black interior is ready to take on your adventures. Powered by a 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, it offers a comfortable and confident ride. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating through city streets and highways is a breeze.
This Journey has been well-maintained and has 220,000km on the odometer. You'll enjoy its spacious interior, perfect for family outings or hauling cargo. With its sleek design and modern features, this Dodge Journey is a head-turner.
Here are five features that will make you say "Wow!"
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and safe during those chilly Canadian winters with heated side mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Say goodbye to fumbling for keys. Unlock and start your Journey with the push of a button.
- Power Windows and Locks: Convenience at your fingertips! Roll down the windows and lock the doors effortlessly with power controls.
- Traction Control: Drive with confidence, knowing that this Journey is equipped with traction control to help you maintain grip on slippery surfaces.
- Fog Lights: Drive safely in inclement weather with the added visibility of fog lights.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this 2015 Dodge Journey for a test drive and experience the comfort and reliability it offers.
Vehicle Features
