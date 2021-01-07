Menu
2015 Ford E350

211,000 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

ECONOLINE PASSENGER BUS

ECONOLINE PASSENGER BUS

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,000

211,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6566141
  • VIN: 1FDEE3FL9FDA16561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

UPDATE as of February 9th 2021- We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart

Super clean and Excellent Running Ford E-350 Econoline Passenger Bus- Coming out of a very regimented local Municipal Program. Automatic Transmission. V8 Gas Engine. Currently set up with 6 Seats with Seat Belts and several areas for Wheelchair Spaces with hold-points. If you require more seats to haul more people, the seats are modular and more can be ordered. If you are looking for a great starting point to create your own RV or 'Schoolie' the floor on this bus is completely flat which is most desirable and easiest to work with.

Advertised un-fit for $12800 and you do your own Safety or for $1000 extra we will complete the MTO Safety for you.

2 More on the way as well!

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

BUS
Wheel chair lift
6 SEATS PLUS WHEEL CHAIR SPACE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

