2015 Ford E350

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,000
UPDATE as of February 9th 2021- We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart
Super clean and Excellent Running Ford E-350 Econoline Passenger Bus- Coming out of a very regimented local Municipal Program. Automatic Transmission. V8 Gas Engine. Currently set up with 6 Seats with Seat Belts and several areas for Wheelchair Spaces with hold-points. If you require more seats to haul more people, the seats are modular and more can be ordered. If you are looking for a great starting point to create your own RV or 'Schoolie' the floor on this bus is completely flat which is most desirable and easiest to work with.
Advertised un-fit for $12800 and you do your own Safety or for $1000 extra we will complete the MTO Safety for you.
2 More on the way as well!
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.
Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada
