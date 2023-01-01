Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Edge

119,114 KM

Details Description Features

$23,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,699

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1685659200
  2. 1685659208
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,699

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10018563
  • Stock #: BB78665
  • VIN: 2FMTK4AP0FBB78665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,114 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2015 Edge Sport, AWD, 2.7L v6, Red, Auto transmission, black leather/Suede Interior, 401a package, heated seats, Moonroof, Power liftgate, backup camera, Cold weather package, 21 inch wheels, sync 3, Power seats, Remote start, Backup sensors, Lane keep system, BLIS, Ford pass, Power window, trailer tow, Power lock and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant County Ford

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 0 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford EcoSport T...
 138,931 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang Ec...
 119,918 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory