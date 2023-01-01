$16,924+ tax & licensing
$16,924
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE 4WD Certified, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, 2.0 L EcoBoost Engine, Tow pkg, Chrome wheels!
Location
$16,924
+ taxes & licensing
127,193KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189824
- Stock #: FC30064
- VIN: 1FMCU9G92FUC30064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour REDFIRE
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, 2.0 L EcoBoost Engine, Tow pkg, Chrome wheels!
Buy this 2015 Ford Escape Today here on our lot in Brantford.
Edmunds: After years of soldiering on with the same basic platform, Ford's little crossover has finally received a major makeover. Judging by our experience with the 2013 Ford Escape, it looks as if it was worth the wait. The new Escape stands as one of the top entries in a segment that's already packed with excellent choices. Our 2015 is filled with great options like a Chrome Package (chrome door handles, chrome liftgate garnish, chrome sideview mirror caps, chrome roof-rack side rails, chrome accents on lower grille, partial leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and 19" chrome-like alloy finish wheels, Trailer Tow Prep Package includes trailer sway control (2.0L EcoBoost only), Intelligent 4WD System Leather Comfort Package includes leather trimmed seats, heated front seats, power windows with one-touch-up/-down feature, heated sideview mirrors, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, Power panoramic Vista Roof and much more.
Standard Escape Features, 6 speed automatic transmission, air conditioning, AM/FM stereo, with 6 speakers, USB connection, Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control, Satellite radio satellite radio, Speed sensitive volume control, 1 one-touch power windows, digital keypad, power door locks, power mirrors, Heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s), Cruise control, Front and rear cupholders, Front seatback storage, Retained accessory power, Single zone front air conditioning, Rear ventilation ducts, Dual vanity mirrors, Cargo area light, Front reading lights and so much more.
Welcome to your best Brantford automotive shopping experience!
Having 20+ years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best vehicle quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles for sale. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory to ensure only high-grade vehicles are available for your purchase.
At Route 24 Auto, we proudly stand behind the products we sell, and we work hard to maintain our 5-star and Gold community-voted ratings as well. We offer a broad range of easy financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy, and consumer proposals. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self-Employed & Cash Income.
We acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild credit. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs and budget.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Luggage / Roof Rack
Roof Airbags
