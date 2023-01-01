$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2015 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10520571
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX0FUC30350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Escape. Loaded with convience packe, bluetooth and so much more. In excellent condition, has been very very well maintained with extensive service records. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. GAS SAVER, ready to go anywhere!!
WE FINACE EVERYONE REGADLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
