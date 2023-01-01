Menu
PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE

FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS!

ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL CERTIFICATION PROCESS AS PER ONTARIO MOT GUIDELINES!

OUR PRICING IS DONE WITH INTEGRITY, AS A RESULT OUR VEHICLES HAVE A VERY QUICK TURN AROUND

WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MAJOR BANKS AND MULTIPLE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND AIM TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS!

WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR CLEAN, MEACHANICAL SOUND, PREVIOUSLY OWNED VEHICLES !

**Our Key Policy**

TRIPS PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE(1) KEY. WE INCLUDE SECOND KEYS ONLY IF SUCH KEY WAS RECEIVED FROM PREVIOUS OWNER.

*** EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE. VEHICLE PRICING, *OPTIONS(INCLUDING STANDARD EQUIPMENT)*, TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS, PHOTOS AND INCENTIVES MAY NOT MATCH THE EXACT VEHICLE DISPLAYED. PLEASE CONFIRM WITH A SALES REPRESENTATIVE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION.***

2015 Ford Escape

94,347 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,347KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G93FUC69757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Grey/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C69757
  • Mileage 94,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

