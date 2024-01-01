Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean, 1 OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT. LOaded with convience package, back up camera and MORE. Runs great, recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Very very well looked after and it shows. Great SUV, ready to go !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2015 Ford Escape

180,000 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G91FUA69870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean, 1 OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT. LOaded with convience package, back up camera and MORE. Runs great, recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Very very well looked after and it shows. Great SUV, ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Ford Escape