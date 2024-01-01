$15,598+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$15,598
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UC08808
- Mileage 96,032 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 96032 KMS ! LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, CLEAN CARFAX !
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Escape SE, available now at Brant County Ford. This stylish and capable crossover boasts a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently handle any weather condition.
This Escape SE comes packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks. Stay comfortable with features like automatic headlights, cruise control, and tilt steering wheel. Safety is paramount, and this Escape is equipped with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control for peace of mind.
Here are 5 of the Escape SE's most enticing features:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any road condition with confidence.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy open-air driving on sunny days.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.
- Automatic Headlights: Added safety and peace of mind.
- Power Windows: Effortless comfort for every passenger.
Visit Brant County Ford today to test drive this well-maintained and feature-packed 2015 Ford Escape SE.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
