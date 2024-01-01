Menu
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

ONLY 96032 KMS ! LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, CLEAN CARFAX ! 

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Escape SE, available now at Brant County Ford. This stylish and capable crossover boasts a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently handle any weather condition.

This Escape SE comes packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks. Stay comfortable with features like automatic headlights, cruise control, and tilt steering wheel. Safety is paramount, and this Escape is equipped with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control for peace of mind.

Here are 5 of the Escape SE's most enticing features:

  • 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any road condition with confidence.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy open-air driving on sunny days.
  • Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.
  • Automatic Headlights: Added safety and peace of mind.
  • Power Windows: Effortless comfort for every passenger.

Visit Brant County Ford today to test drive this well-maintained and feature-packed 2015 Ford Escape SE.

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Ford Escape