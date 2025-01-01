Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this beautiful 2015 Ford Escape SE, now available at Five Star Auto! This sleek silver Escape is the perfect blend of practicality and style, offering comfortable seating for five and a surprisingly spacious interior. With its dependable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Escape is ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Escape has 119,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2015 Ford Escape SE is ready for the road, no matter the season. With the added confidence of 4-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle snowy Canadian winters or venture off the beaten path. The Escapes crossover design provides easy maneuverability around the city, while still offering the cargo space you need for groceries, sports equipment, or luggage. Its classic black interior offers a comfortable and inviting space. This Escape is sure to be a great addition to your family.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this 2015 Ford Escape SE a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence!</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortably seats five passengers and offers plenty of cargo space.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.</li><li><strong>Stylish Silver Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with this eye-catching colour.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Ford Escape

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12770264

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1752859396263
  2. 1752859396862
  3. 1752859397342
  4. 1752859397827
  5. 1752859398278
  6. 1752859398739
  7. 1752859399224
  8. 1752859399755
  9. 1752859400287
  10. 1752859400717
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX9FUA85295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this beautiful 2015 Ford Escape SE, now available at Five Star Auto! This sleek silver Escape is the perfect blend of practicality and style, offering comfortable seating for five and a surprisingly spacious interior. With its dependable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Escape is ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Escape has 119,000km on the odometer.

This 2015 Ford Escape SE is ready for the road, no matter the season. With the added confidence of 4-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle snowy Canadian winters or venture off the beaten path. The Escape's crossover design provides easy maneuverability around the city, while still offering the cargo space you need for groceries, sports equipment, or luggage. Its classic black interior offers a comfortable and inviting space. This Escape is sure to be a great addition to your family.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2015 Ford Escape SE a must-see:

  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence!
  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortably seats five passengers and offers plenty of cargo space.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Stylish Silver Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this eye-catching colour.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 152,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee North Elavation for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee North Elavation 176,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Chrysler Town & Country Limited 167,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2015 Ford Escape