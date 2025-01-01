$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this beautiful 2015 Ford Escape SE, now available at Five Star Auto! This sleek silver Escape is the perfect blend of practicality and style, offering comfortable seating for five and a surprisingly spacious interior. With its dependable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Escape is ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Escape has 119,000km on the odometer.
This 2015 Ford Escape SE is ready for the road, no matter the season. With the added confidence of 4-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle snowy Canadian winters or venture off the beaten path. The Escape's crossover design provides easy maneuverability around the city, while still offering the cargo space you need for groceries, sports equipment, or luggage. Its classic black interior offers a comfortable and inviting space. This Escape is sure to be a great addition to your family.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2015 Ford Escape SE a must-see:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence!
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortably seats five passengers and offers plenty of cargo space.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Stylish Silver Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this eye-catching colour.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196