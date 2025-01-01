Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE in sleek black thats ready for adventure. This Escape is the perfect blend of practicality and style, making it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. With just 85,000 km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left and is eager to hit the road with you.

This Escape boasts a comfortable black interior, and with its efficient 1.6L engine, youll be enjoying great fuel economy without sacrificing power. Its automatic transmission makes driving a breeze, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Plus, the four-wheel drive ensures youll confidently tackle any road condition, giving you peace of mind all year round.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2015 Ford Escape a must-see:

Conquer the Elements: The 4-wheel drive system offers superior grip and control, so you can confidently navigate snowy roads and off-the-beaten-path trails.
Fuel-Efficient Fun: The 1.6L engine delivers a fantastic balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Ready for Anything: The SUV / Crossover body style provides ample cargo space for your gear, groceries, or luggage.
Effortless Driving: The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
Timeless Style: The classic black exterior and interior create a sophisticated look that will turn heads wherever you go.

2015 Ford Escape

85,000 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
4WD 4dr SE

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FMCU9GX0FUA96282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE in sleek black that's ready for adventure. This Escape is the perfect blend of practicality and style, making it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. With just 85,000 km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left and is eager to hit the road with you.

This Escape boasts a comfortable black interior, and with its efficient 1.6L engine, you'll be enjoying great fuel economy without sacrificing power. Its automatic transmission makes driving a breeze, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Plus, the four-wheel drive ensures you'll confidently tackle any road condition, giving you peace of mind all year round.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2015 Ford Escape a must-see:

  • Conquer the Elements: The 4-wheel drive system offers superior grip and control, so you can confidently navigate snowy roads and off-the-beaten-path trails.
  • Fuel-Efficient Fun: The 1.6L engine delivers a fantastic balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Ready for Anything: The SUV / Crossover body style provides ample cargo space for your gear, groceries, or luggage.
  • Effortless Driving: The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
  • Timeless Style: The classic black exterior and interior create a sophisticated look that will turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

