$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek black 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE. This Escape is ready for any adventure, boasting a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With its four-wheel-drive capability, you'll feel confident tackling challenging Canadian weather and terrain. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior that complements the Escape's stylish exterior. This Escape has 185,000 km on the odometer.
This Escape is designed to make your life easier. Its four-door design offers easy access for passengers and cargo, while its SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for both. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands around town, or heading out on a weekend getaway, the Ford Escape is the perfect companion. Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience the perfect blend of practicality and performance.
Here are five features that make this 2015 Ford Escape a standout:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: The 4-wheel drive system lets you take on any road condition with confidence.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine delivers a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Sleek Style: The black exterior and interior create a modern and attractive look.
- Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy the spacious interior and a range of features designed for a comfortable driving experience.
- Reliability: The Ford Escape has a reputation for being a dependable and long-lasting vehicle.
