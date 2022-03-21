2015 Ford Escape

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 0 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8702231

8702231 Stock #: 2BR1261A

2BR1261A VIN: 1FMCU9G9XFUB75718

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2BR1261A

Mileage 155,024 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Leatherette Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.