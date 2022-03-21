Menu
2015 Ford Escape

195,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

SE

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8788397
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX3FUB83539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very very nice SUV. Fully loaded, with full power package. Dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes, alignment and full tune up. Truck runs perfect !! No expense spared on maintenance and it shows. Brand NEW tranmission as well. Has micosoft audio package with bluetooth as well. Nice solid SUV ready to go anywhere !! 2 years warranty included. 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

