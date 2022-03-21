$11,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
- Listing ID: 8788397
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX3FUB83539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very very nice SUV. Fully loaded, with full power package. Dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes, alignment and full tune up. Truck runs perfect !! No expense spared on maintenance and it shows. Brand NEW tranmission as well. Has micosoft audio package with bluetooth as well. Nice solid SUV ready to go anywhere !! 2 years warranty included. 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
