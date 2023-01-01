$23,924+ tax & licensing
$23,924
+ taxes & licensing
Route 24 Auto
519-732-7478
2015 Ford Explorer
2015 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD Certified, 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder engine, room for 7, XLT Trim Level 4x4, Low Kilometers, trailer tow
Location
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
$23,924
+ taxes & licensing
80,691KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10635018
- Stock #: FA72946
- VIN: 1FM5K8D88FGA72946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FA72946
- Mileage 80,691 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder engine, room for 7, XLT Trim Level 4x4, Low Kilometers, trailer tow
Buy this 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4x4 today here on our lot in Brantford.
The 2015 Ford Explorer XLT is the ultimate jack-of-all-trades SUV, perfect for families and drivers seeking a blend of power, tech, and space. With room for seven passengers and the ability to tackle any terrain, it's a must-have for those seeking versatility in their ride. Of course, like any used car, be sure it's the perfect fit for you.
Interested in this vehicle? Test Drive or BUY NOW - call or text Ezio at 519-732-7478 for full details.
Welcome to your best Brantford automotive shopping experience!
Having 20+ years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best vehicle quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles for sale. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory to ensure only high-grade vehicles are available for your purchase.
At Route 24 Auto, we proudly stand behind the products we sell, and we work hard to maintain our 5-star and Gold community-voted ratings as well. We offer a broad range of easy financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy, and consumer proposals. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self-Employed & Cash Income.
We acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild credit. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs and budget.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8