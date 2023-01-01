Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Explorer

80,691 KM

Details Description Features

$23,924

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,924

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD Certified, 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder engine, room for 7, XLT Trim Level 4x4, Low Kilometers, trailer tow

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD Certified, 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder engine, room for 7, XLT Trim Level 4x4, Low Kilometers, trailer tow

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

Contact Seller

$23,924

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,691KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10635018
  • Stock #: FA72946
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D88FGA72946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FA72946
  • Mileage 80,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Description
Certified, 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder engine, room for 7, XLT Trim Level 4x4, Low Kilometers, trailer tow
Buy this 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4x4 today here on our lot in Brantford.
The 2015 Ford Explorer XLT is the ultimate jack-of-all-trades SUV, perfect for families and drivers seeking a blend of power, tech, and space. With room for seven passengers and the ability to tackle any terrain, it's a must-have for those seeking versatility in their ride. Of course, like any used car, be sure it's the perfect fit for you.
Get Approved TODAY - CLICK HERE to Apply for Easy Financing!!



Interested in this vehicle? Test Drive or BUY NOW - call or text Ezio at 519-732-7478 for full details.



Welcome to your best Brantford automotive shopping experience!



Having 20+ years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best vehicle quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles for sale. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory to ensure only high-grade vehicles are available for your purchase.



At Route 24 Auto, we proudly stand behind the products we sell, and we work hard to maintain our 5-star and Gold community-voted ratings as well. We offer a broad range of easy financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy, and consumer proposals. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self-Employed & Cash Income.



We acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild credit. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs and budget.

BUY NOW! Please call or text at Ezio 519-732-7478 for full details.

APPLY right NOW for Financing and get APPROVED TODAY!

Brantford Car Loans, Brant Car Loans, Cambridge Car Loans, Hamilton Car Loans, Woodstock Car Loans, Simcoe Car Loans, Brantford Auto Financing, Brant Auto Financing, Cambridge Auto Financing, Woodstock Auto Financing, Simcoe Auto Financing, Brantford Used Cars, Brant Used Cars, Cambridge Used Cars, Hamilton Used Cars, Woodstock Used Cars, Simcoe Used Cars, Used Cars, Cheap Cars. Used Trucks, Cheap Trucks. Ford Trucks, GMC Trucks, Chevrolet Trucks, HeyAuto, CarGurus, Finance This, Car Pages, Simcoe - Delhi - Norfolk; Dunnville - Caledonia - Haldimand; Watford - Pinery Park - Eastern Lambton County; Sarnia - Petrolia - Western Lambton County; Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park; Windsor - Leamington - Essex County; London - Parkhill - Eastern Middlesex County; Strathroy - Komoka - Western Middlesex County; St. Thomas - Aylmer - Eastern Elgin County; Rodney - Shedden - Western Elgin County; Woodstock - Tillsonburg - Oxford County; Brantford - County of Brant; City of Toronto; Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region; Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region; Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region; Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham; Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake; Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago; Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale; South River - Burk's Falls; Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch; Deep River

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Route 24 Auto

2015 Ford Explorer X...
 80,691 KM
$23,924 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Li...
 150,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Prius Pr...
 221,155 KM
$10,924 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Route 24 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Route 24 Auto

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-732-XXXX

(click to show)

519-732-7478

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory