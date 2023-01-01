Menu
2015 Ford F-150

541,664 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab XTR4x4 5.0L 6.5ftBox Nav BackCam

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab XTR4x4 5.0L 6.5ftBox Nav BackCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

541,664KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452798
  • Stock #: 9129
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF5FKD22882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 541,664 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Year 60000 km Powertrain warranty included ask dealer for details 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

6.5ft Box
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

