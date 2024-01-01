Menu
Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,599

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FTEW1EG9FFC23613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Recent Trade in , Clean Carfax !! 

Looking for a reliable and luxurious pickup truck? Look no further than this stunning 2015 Ford F-150 PLATINUM, available now at Brant County Ford. This white beauty boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather. Step inside and enjoy the comfort of a spacious cabin with premium features designed to make every drive enjoyable.

This F-150 PLATINUM is loaded with features to enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay cool in the summer with air conditioning and feel secure with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a side airbag system.

Here are five features that truly set this F-150 PLATINUM apart:

  • Luxurious PLATINUM Trim: Experience the premium feel of the PLATINUM trim, with its distinctive styling and high-quality materials.
  • Powerful 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine: Feel the power and efficiency of this advanced engine, delivering both performance and fuel economy.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling and traction in any weather condition.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy panoramic views with the addition of a sunroof.
  • Security System: Feel safe and secure with a comprehensive security system protecting your valuable truck.

Visit Brant County Ford today to take this beautiful F-150 PLATINUM for a test drive and experience the difference for yourself.

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.

 Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing

 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
