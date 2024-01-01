$27,599+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Recent Trade in , Clean Carfax !!
Looking for a reliable and luxurious pickup truck? Look no further than this stunning 2015 Ford F-150 PLATINUM, available now at Brant County Ford. This white beauty boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather. Step inside and enjoy the comfort of a spacious cabin with premium features designed to make every drive enjoyable.
This F-150 PLATINUM is loaded with features to enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay cool in the summer with air conditioning and feel secure with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a side airbag system.
Here are five features that truly set this F-150 PLATINUM apart:
- Luxurious PLATINUM Trim: Experience the premium feel of the PLATINUM trim, with its distinctive styling and high-quality materials.
- Powerful 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine: Feel the power and efficiency of this advanced engine, delivering both performance and fuel economy.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling and traction in any weather condition.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy panoramic views with the addition of a sunroof.
- Security System: Feel safe and secure with a comprehensive security system protecting your valuable truck.
Visit Brant County Ford today to take this beautiful F-150 PLATINUM for a test drive and experience the difference for yourself.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
