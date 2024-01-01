Menu
2015 Ford F-150

182,449 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 2WD 2.7L6cyl 6'5" Box BackUpCam

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 2WD 2.7L6cyl 6'5" Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,449KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1CP7FFB44394

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Interior Colour Beige-Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 182,449 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
6'5"Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2015 Ford F-150