<p>Looking for a reliable and powerful pickup truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2015 Ford F-150 LARIAT 501 PKG, available now at Brant County Ford! This black beauty boasts a 2.7L EcoBoost engine, 4-wheel drive, and a trailer tow package, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads or towing your trailer.</p><p>With its spacious cabin and comfortable black interior, youll be cruising in style and comfort on any adventure. This F-150 is packed with features designed to keep you safe and connected, including automatic headlights, cruise control, and a security system. This truck has been well-maintained and has had a long and reliable life with its current owner.</p><p>While it has 204,534km on the odometer, this is no indication of its ability to serve you for many years to come. Ready to experience the power and capability of this Ford F-150? Stop by Brant County Ford today for a test drive.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzle features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:</p><ul><li><strong>2.7L EcoBoost Engine:</strong> Experience the thrill of powerful acceleration with this efficient and responsive engine.</li><li><strong>Trailer Tow Package:</strong> Tow your boat, camper, or anything else you need with ease and confidence.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle any terrain, whether its snow, mud, or rough roads.</li><li><strong>LARIAT 501 Package:</strong> This premium trim offers luxurious features and a refined interior.</li><li><strong>Black Exterior:</strong> A classic and timeless look that makes a statement on the road.</li></ul><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2015 Ford F-150