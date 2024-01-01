$22,598+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
LARIAT 501 PKG | 2.7L ECOBOOST | TRAILER TOW |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and powerful pickup truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2015 Ford F-150 LARIAT 501 PKG, available now at Brant County Ford! This black beauty boasts a 2.7L EcoBoost engine, 4-wheel drive, and a trailer tow package, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads or towing your trailer.
With its spacious cabin and comfortable black interior, you'll be cruising in style and comfort on any adventure. This F-150 is packed with features designed to keep you safe and connected, including automatic headlights, cruise control, and a security system. This truck has been well-maintained and has had a long and reliable life with its current owner.
While it has 204,534km on the odometer, this is no indication of its ability to serve you for many years to come. Ready to experience the power and capability of this Ford F-150? Stop by Brant County Ford today for a test drive.
Here are 5 sizzle features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:
- 2.7L EcoBoost Engine: Experience the thrill of powerful acceleration with this efficient and responsive engine.
- Trailer Tow Package: Tow your boat, camper, or anything else you need with ease and confidence.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain, whether it's snow, mud, or rough roads.
- LARIAT 501 Package: This premium trim offers luxurious features and a refined interior.
- Black Exterior: A classic and timeless look that makes a statement on the road.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Brant County Ford
