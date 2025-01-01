Menu
2015 F-150 SUPERCREW, 5.0L , 301A PACKAGE , XLT SPORT PACKAGE , REMOTE START , TRAILER TOW PACKAGE , BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL AND MORE 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2015 Ford F-150

175,258 KM

$22,598

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT | 301 PKG | 5.0 L | XLT SPORT | REMOTE START

12109781

2015 Ford F-150

XLT | 301 PKG | 5.0 L | XLT SPORT | REMOTE START

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

$22,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,258KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF9FFC42217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FC42217
  • Mileage 175,258 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 F-150 SUPERCREW, 5.0L , 301A PACKAGE , XLT SPORT PACKAGE , REMOTE START , TRAILER TOW PACKAGE , BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL AND MORE 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$22,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2015 Ford F-150