Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! FX4 Package, 1 OWNER !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a rugged and capable pickup thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4, available now at Right Choice Auto! This beauty is painted in a striking blue, and comes with a luxurious black interior thats sure to impress. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 3.5L engine, ready to tackle any job, whether its hauling cargo or cruising down the highway. With 175,000km on the odometer, this truck has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This F-150 is a true workhorse, boasting the legendary FX4 off-road package for superior performance on any terrain. Featuring a 4-wheel drive system and an automatic transmission, this truck offers a smooth and confident driving experience. This four-door pickup truck is the perfect blend of capability, comfort, and style.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence!</li><li><strong>Powerful 3.5L Engine:</strong> Get the power you need!</li><li><strong>Luxurious Black Interior:</strong> Enjoy comfort and style on every drive!</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Ready for any adventure!</li><li><strong>Spacious 4-Door Design:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and gear!</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Ford F-150

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-150

LARIAT FX4

Watch This Vehicle
12649854

2015 Ford F-150

LARIAT FX4

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1750105645
  2. 1750105645
  3. 1750105645
  4. 1750105645
  5. 1750105645
  6. 1750105645
  7. 1750105645
  8. 1750105645
  9. 1750105645
  10. 1750105645
  11. 1750105645
  12. 1750105645
  13. 1750105645
  14. 1750105645
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG4FFD10271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! FX4 Package, 1 OWNER !!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a rugged and capable pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4, available now at Right Choice Auto! This beauty is painted in a striking blue, and comes with a luxurious black interior that's sure to impress. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 3.5L engine, ready to tackle any job, whether it's hauling cargo or cruising down the highway. With 175,000km on the odometer, this truck has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.

This F-150 is a true workhorse, boasting the legendary FX4 off-road package for superior performance on any terrain. Featuring a 4-wheel drive system and an automatic transmission, this truck offers a smooth and confident driving experience. This four-door pickup truck is the perfect blend of capability, comfort, and style.

Here are some of the standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:

  • FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with confidence!
  • Powerful 3.5L Engine: Get the power you need!
  • Luxurious Black Interior: Enjoy comfort and style on every drive!
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Ready for any adventure!
  • Spacious 4-Door Design: Plenty of room for passengers and gear!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE 190,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte LX+ for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Kia Forte LX+ 175,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited 195,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Ford F-150