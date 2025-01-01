$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
LARIAT FX4
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! FX4 Package, 1 OWNER !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a rugged and capable pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4, available now at Right Choice Auto! This beauty is painted in a striking blue, and comes with a luxurious black interior that's sure to impress. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 3.5L engine, ready to tackle any job, whether it's hauling cargo or cruising down the highway. With 175,000km on the odometer, this truck has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.
This F-150 is a true workhorse, boasting the legendary FX4 off-road package for superior performance on any terrain. Featuring a 4-wheel drive system and an automatic transmission, this truck offers a smooth and confident driving experience. This four-door pickup truck is the perfect blend of capability, comfort, and style.
Here are some of the standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with confidence!
- Powerful 3.5L Engine: Get the power you need!
- Luxurious Black Interior: Enjoy comfort and style on every drive!
- 4-Wheel Drive: Ready for any adventure!
- Spacious 4-Door Design: Plenty of room for passengers and gear!
