Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

  11. 1589508327
  12. 1589508324
  13. 1589508328
  14. 1589508330
Contact Seller

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4974702
  • VIN: 1ft7x2b68fea4xxxx
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2 IDENTICAL AVAILABLE..4X4 V8 Air conditioning,6 passenger,box liner,tow package,WESTERN PLOW HARNESS.runs and drives excellent,some mild dents and bruises here and there but an excellent value.$1200 extra for an ontario safety.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J. Domotor Enterprises

2008 Ford F-550 4X4 ...
 119,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 162,000 KM
$20,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT
 144,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-308-XXXX

(click to show)

905-308-2384

Send A Message