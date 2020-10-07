Menu
2015 Ford Focus

107,115 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

ST | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | RECARO SEATS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

107,115KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6012858
  • Stock #: P6060
  • VIN: 1FADP3L94FL331623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6060
  • Mileage 107,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Do Not Pay For 180 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available!! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

