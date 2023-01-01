$9,995+ tax & licensing
Hawes Motors
519-304-5277
2015 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
174,182KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9803959
- Stock #: F258200
- VIN: 1FADP3F27FL258200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
